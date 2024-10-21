POLITICS

Poll shows New Democracy’s lead over PASOK narrowing

[Dimosthenis Kamsis]

A poll released on Monday showed that the ruling New Democracy (ND)’s lead over PASOK has narrowed compared to previous surveys, dropping to 9.7 points.

According to the Alco survey for Alpha TV, New Democracy leads with 25%, while PASOK is second with 15.3%. The nationalist party Greek Solution ranks third with 9.3%, followed by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) at 8.6%. SYRIZA is in fifth place with 6.5%. The nationalist Voice of Reason polls at 4.1%, while the religious nationalist party Niki stands at 3.9% and the populist left-wing Course of Freedom at 3.3%.

Furthermore, when asked which opposition party offers a credible alternative for governance, PASOK emerged as the clear leader with 21%, followed by Greek Solution at 6%. SYRIZA was selected by just 5% of respondents.

This new poll came a week after PASOK’s leadership elections, where Nikos Androulakis was reelected president, defeating Athens Mayor Haris Doukas.

