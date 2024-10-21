Dissent emerges within PASOK over Androulakis’ new appointments

Following the recent elections, the socialist PASOK party is grappling with internal tensions after leader Nikos Androulakis announced new appointments within the party.

Former EU Commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou has been appointed to oversee political planning, while former minister Pavlos Geroulanos will serve as parliamentary representative. Both are part of a newly formed nine-member political center.

However, not everyone is pleased with the changes. Athens Mayor Haris Doukas, who lost to Androulakis in the runoff, has voiced criticism of the appointments and the allocation of responsibilities.

His objections point to deeper divisions within the party. While PASOK’s leadership is promoting a message of unity and collaboration, Doukas’ concerns indicate that not all members feel included.

As the party seeks to close the gap with the ruling New Democracy, these internal disputes could complicate those efforts.