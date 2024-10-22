Man faces charges over internet death threats to MP

A 27-year-old man who made death threats against an MP on the internet is facing charges of inciting criminal and violent acts after police unmasked him with the help of information provided by Google.

The MP, Marios Salmas, who became an independent after his expulsion from the New Democracy parliamentary group last month, filed a complaint with cyber crime police after he received an anonymous threat, posted on his professional profile on Google Maps (he is a doctor), targeting him personally and political figures in general.

“A bullet for you and any politician that lords over us,” the post read.

As part of their investigation, police requested information from Google on the author of the post, who turned out to be an Albanian national living in Greece.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s house confirmed his involvement. Two mobile phones were seized, which have been sent for forensic examination.