Mitsotakis to face off with recently re-elected Androulakis in key parliamentary debate

All eyes are on the Greek Parliament this Wednesday as a highly anticipated debate among political leaders, initiated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, begins at 11 a.m. The formal aim of the debate is to brief opposition parties on the recent fire season and outline plans to strengthen Civil Protection.

However, the session carries deeper political significance, as it marks the first direct confrontation between Mitsotakis and newly re-elected PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, as well as Nikos Pappas, who is formally serving as SYRIZA’s interim president. Mitsotakis’ tone will be closely watched, as it may reveal how he plans to navigate the evolving political landscape shaped by changes in the opposition.

According to sources, Mitsotakis is expected to adopt a “mild tone” toward PASOK, which, based on recent opinion polls, has emerged as the main opposition force amid SYRIZA’s ongoing disarray. His address to Androulakis is anticipated to be delivered “in good faith” but without allowing much political leeway.

One key takeaway from Wednesday’s debate is likely to be the confirmation that the government now views PASOK, rather than SYRIZA, as its primary political rival

This approach reflects the government’s belief that PASOK must move beyond the “populist rhetoric” of Androulakis’ early leadership days and take more clear positions on pressing issues such as voting rights for Greeks abroad, the role of non-state universities, healthcare reforms, and migration policy. Mitsotakis is expected to challenge Androulakis on these topics – issues the PASOK leader has been hesitant to tackle during his initial time in office – but will do so in a calm, non-confrontational manner. Observers recall that Mitsotakis adopted a similar strategy when Androulakis first took the reins of PASOK, though their relationship later deteriorated.

One key takeaway from Wednesday’s debate is likely to be the confirmation that the government now views PASOK, rather than SYRIZA, as its primary political rival. Sources indicate that Mitsotakis will avoid engaging in a direct confrontation with Pappas, who is temporarily leading SYRIZA in his capacity as head of the party’s parliamentary group. Pappas, a former SYRIZA minister, was convicted of misconduct in a 2016 television licensing scandal, and the conservatives hold that debating him would diminish the prime minister’s stature. With SYRIZA’s influence waning, currently ranking fourth or even fifth in political strength, such a confrontation is seen as unnecessary.