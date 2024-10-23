PM rejects SYRIZA interim leader over conviction

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament Wednesday that he does not recognize Nikos Pappas, the head of the leftist SYRIZA parliamentary group, as a legitimate opponent due to his conviction by Greek justice and opted to skip his speech in parliament, during a political leaders’ debate.

“Some people wondered why I did not attend the speech of the leader of the SYRIZA party. I want to be absolutely clear, I do not recognize as the leader of the opposition a politician convicted of misconduct by a vote of 13 – 0 by a special court,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis went on to say that he would leave Parliament every time Pappas spoke, until SYRIZA elects a permanent leader.

The prime minister returned to Parliament as soon as Nikos Androulakis, the recently re-elected leader of the socialist PASOK, took the podium to speak, signaling that he now views Androulakis as his primary political opponent.

Mitsotakis’ departure was echoed by nearly half of the ruling New Democracy’s lawmakers.

A poll released on Monday showed that New Democracy’s lead over PASOK has narrowed compared to previous surveys, dropping to 9.7 points.

According to the Alco survey for Alpha TV, New Democracy leads with 25%, while PASOK is second with 15.3%. SYRIZA was ranked fifth place with 6.5%.