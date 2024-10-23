SYRIZA’s Pappas: PM not ‘entitled to act like spoilt child’ 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has no right to behave as a spoilt child, the leftist SYRIZA party’s interim leader Nikos Pappas told Parliament Wednesday after the PM opted to skip his speech during a political leaders parliamentary debate.

The conservative leader later explained that he does not recognize the opposition party’s interim president as a legitimate opponent due to his conviction by Greek justice.

Pappas was unanimously found guilty by a Special Court early last year for his handling, during a ministerial term, of a tender offering television licenses.

The SYRIZA interim leader told Parliament his party expected that Mitsotakis would exploit and politicize the special court case regarding the licenses.

“He is not obliged to like me. He, himself, has a history of trying to interfere in the internal affairs of other parties. Now, he wants to decide who and how the role of the main opposition will be carried out,” Pappas said.