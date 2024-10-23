Rift between Greek PM and his predecessor intensifies

The rift between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and former New Democracy leader and prime minister Antonis Samaras, who served from 2012 to 2015, deepened on Wednesday.

Tension escalated after sources close to Samaras responded to what was perceived as veiled criticism by Mitsotakis during a heated parliamentary debate, during which the prime minister said that he does not recognize Nikos Pappas, the interim chief of opposition SYRIZA, as a legitimate political opponent.

“Some people wondered why I did not stay for the speech of the leader of the SYRIZA party. I want to be absolutely clear: I do not recognize as the leader of the opposition a politician convicted of misconduct by a vote of 13 to zero in a special tribunal,” Mitsotakis said.

“I will neither engage in discussions with him nor get cozy with him,” he added.

This last remark was widely interpreted as a dig at Samaras, who was recently seen talking with Pappas at an event hosted by the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen.

Sources close to Samaras criticized Mitsotakis’ comments, saying that his real complaint was with Samaras’ opposition to the government’s rapprochement with Turkey. Samaras, a hardline conservative, disagrees with the government’s stance towards Turkey, which he perceives as too soft.

“Let us focus on the serious issues at our borders, without any more dangerous cozying-up, short-lived ‘friendship agreements,’ or knee-bending,” the same sources said.