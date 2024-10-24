PM targets PASOK as main opposition

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made a pointed political statement during a parliamentary session on the country’s wildfire response on Wednesday, walking out as main opposition SYRIZA’s parliamentary leader Nikos Pappas began his speech.

Mitsotakis returned when PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis took the floor, signaling a shift in his political focus.

“I do not recognize as opposition a politician convicted 13-0 for misconduct,” Mitsotakis said, referring to Pappas’ conviction for breach of duty. The prime minister further emphasized he would not engage with Pappas during future sessions.

Mitsotakis also appeared to criticize former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who had recently held friendly talks with Pappas. Tensions between the two have been brewing following Samaras’ critiques of the current government.

During his speech, Mitsotakis positioned PASOK as the primary opposition, accusing the party of not supporting the government’s reforms and challenging it to become a credible alternative rather than follow what he described as “green SYRIZA.” He urged cooperation on key issues, including selecting a new ombudsman, whose term expired seven months ago, and appealed for bipartisan consensus to resolve the matter.

Mitsotakis’ remarks signal his evolving political strategy, focusing less on SYRIZA and more on PASOK as his main rival.