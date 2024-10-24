Poll shows PASOK gains ground, narrowing gap with New Democracy

A poll released Thursday shows significant gains for the opposition PASOK party, which now stands at 19.8%, narrowing the gap with the ruling New Democracy (ND) party, currently at 29.1%.

According to the the Metron Analysis poll commissioned by Mega TV, ND has recorded slight losses, while SYRIZA, which finished second in the 2023 national elections, continues to decline, polling at 8.7%. SYRIZA ranks fifth behind the nationalist party Greek Solution, at 9%, and the Communist Party, at 8.9%.

In terms of voting intention for the 2027 elections, ND is at 22.5%, up from 22% in September. PASOK has seen an increase to 15.3%, a rise of 3.7%. Conversely, SYRIZA has fallen to 6.8%, down from 7%. The Greek Solution and the Communist Party follow with 7% and 6.9%, respectively.

Nikos Androulakis of PASOK emerged as the most popular political leader, receiving 41%, up from 34% in September. He is followed by the Communist party’s Dimitris Koutsoumbas (38%), Course of Freedom’s (Plefsi Eleftherias) Zoe Konstantopoulou (37%) and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (34%).

When asked who would be the most suitable prime minister, 37% chose “none of the above,” while Mitsotakis received 29%. Both Androulakis and Kyriakos Velopoulos garnered 6%.

The survey also revealed negative evaluations of both the government and the opposition, with 68% disapproving of the government’s performance and 92% disapproving of SYRIZA’s role as the main opposition party.