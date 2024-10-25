SYRIZA voters deserting ahead of party congress

As main opposition SYRIZA faces mounting internal turmoil ahead of its congress, it has unintentionally become a “donor” of voters to center-left parties.

Recent polling from Metron Analysis places support for leftist SYRIZA at just 8.7%, trailing behind New Democracy (29.1%) and PASOK (19.8%).

The rise of PASOK, nearing 20%, reflects significant voter discontent with SYRIZA, with many opting for alternative political options rather than remaining neutral. Ousted party leader Stefanos Kasselakis claims his tenure had been under “supervision,” fueling tensions as rival factions vie for power.

The upcoming week is crucial, with the party’s executive political secretariat set to finalize details for next month’s congress, amid calls for a democratic renewal within the party.