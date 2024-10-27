Mitsotakis highlights importance of national unity ahead of “Ochi Day”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted importance of national unity ahead of “Ochi Day” in his weekly social media post on Sunday.

Reflecting on Greece’s national anniversaries, Mitsotakis expressed pride in Thessaloniki’s liberation from the Ottomans on October 26, 1912 and the historic “Ochi” (“No”) of October 28, 1940, while emphasizing Greece’s role as a stable force in a turbulent region.

“October 28 is not merely an occasion to reflect on our glorious past, it is a constant reminder of what we can achieve through national unity, even when facing the ‘impossible.’ Eighty-four years later, our country stands as a pillar of stability in a persistently troubled region, a reliable agent of peace, with strong Armed Forces ensuring our deterrent power,” he stated.

“Ochi Day” in Greece commemorates the government’s decision on October 28, 1940, to reject an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, a choice that led to Greece’s entry into World War II.