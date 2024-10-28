Greek president, PM attend October 28th commemoration events

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou laid a wreath at a war memorial in Thessaloniki and attended the big military parade in the northern port city commemorating Greece’s entry into World War II on October 28, 1940 after it defied an Italian ultimatum and the Axis occupation.

Sakellaropoulou was accompanied by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, representing the government, and other officials at the annual military parade in downtown Thessaloniki, which is also celebrating its patron saint, Demetrius, with more events at the church named after him.

In Athens, meanwhile, schools across the capital held student parades, with the biggest taking place in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square and attended by several ministers and other officials.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presided over the student parade in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri, where, in a brief address, he described today’s youngsters as the country’s greatest “strength.”

“It is our duty to provide these children with the necessary tools so they can live a better life than that of their parents. But they must always remember that democracy is a form of government that requires constant attendance, active participation and a civil and respectful dialogue,” MItsotakis said.

Referring to the military parade in Thessaloniki, the prime minister said it “demonstrates in the clearest way that our homeland today is strong, with Armed Forces fully prepared to ensure national integrity and make each and every one of us feel safe.”