Mitsotakis and former premiers Samaras, Karamanlis to attend event amid strained relations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend an event on Thursday at the Konstantinos Karamanlis Foundation alongside former prime ministers Antonis Samaras and Kostas Karamanlis, against a backdrop of tension with the former leaders.

The two have in recent months openly criticized Mitsotakis, questioning both the ideological direction of the ruling conservative party and its policy on Turkey. While the prime minister has directed thinly-disguised criticism against Samaras, he has maintained a more neutral stance regarding Karamanlis.

The event, marking the 50th anniversary of Greece’s transition to democracy, will feature a keynote address by former Italian prime minister Mario Monti. The program currently does not include speeches by Mitsotakis or his predecessors.

