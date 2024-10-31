POLITICS

Mitsotakis shakes hands with Karamanlis and Samaras

[InTime News]

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has exchanged handshakes and a few words with his predecessors Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras.

In recent times, relations between Mitsotakis and the two former leaders have been strained as they have months openly criticized the prime minister, questioning both the ideological direction of the party and its policy on Turkey.

Last month, the two former leaders skipped an event marking New Democracy’s golden anniversary.

While the prime minister has directed thinly disguised criticism against Samaras, he has maintained a more neutral stance regarding Karamanlis.

The three were attending an event at the Konstantinos Karamanlis Foundation marking the opening of an academic conference on the 50th anniversary of the transition to democracy.

Also in attendance were former state president Prokopis Pavlopoulos, ministers, MPs and party officials.

Former Italian prime minister Mario Monti opened the conference.

Politics
