Rival factions claim victory in SYRIZA delegate elections ahead of pivotal party congress

Both factions vying for control of SYRIZA’s left opposition have claimed victory in the weekend’s delegate elections, which took place ahead of the critical party congress later this week.

Officials representing the party’s central committee majority announced early results indicating that they had secured control of approximately 65% of the delegates for the upcoming November 8-10 congress. Former president Stefanos Kasselakis, who is attempting to reclaim leadership of the party, dismissed these results as “fake” and described his own camp’s performance as an “overwhelming victory.”

Securing the majority of delegates is crucial to Kasselakis’ plans to challenge the central committee’s September decision to remove him through a vote of no confidence, as well as their subsequent decision to bar him from the upcoming leadership race.

The election for a new party leader is scheduled for November 24.

