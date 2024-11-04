The week that will determine the future of the world

The world is holding its breath as the United States chooses its next president, with latest polls offering little clarity on whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will emerge victorious.

Analysts are trying to assess what each candidate’s potential victory might mean for Europe and Greece’s broader region. The impact appears equally difficult to predict.

In Europe, the hearings for European Commissioners commence this week and will run from November 4 to 12. The hearing of Greek Commissioner-designate Apostolos Tzitzikostas is scheduled for Monday afternoon while that of his Cypriot counterpart, Costas Kadis, for Wednesday afternoon.

Greece-Turkey talks

The Greek political agenda is also packed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is visiting Athens on Friday to meet with his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis.

Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis remarked in an interview with Skai, “Even if we agree to disagree on the continental shelf due to our differing positions, this doesn’t mean we should be on the brink of war with Turkey.” Mitsotakis’ comments suggest that reaching an agreement with Turkey remains elusive and highlight rising internal opposition within his ruling party, particularly on national issues, led by former prime ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras.

While Mitsotakis has offered thinly-disguised criticism of Samaras, he has taken a more neutral approach toward Karamanlis, whose speech at a book presentation on Monday evening is eagerly anticipated. The Prime Minister’s office is awaiting signs of whether its dual-strategy approach has paid off.

SYRIZA division

The main opposition party, SYRIZA, is holding its party congress ahead of its leadership election later this month – a process expected to deepen divisions within the party.

The congress follows a polarized delegate election over the weekend, with competing factions claiming victory. The “Group of 87,” currently the party’s majority, claimed a decisive win (with 60%-67%) and accused former president Stefanos Kasselakis of using “Trump-like tactics to distort reality.” Kasselakis also claimed to have won the majority of delegates (65%-69%) and is questioning the legitimacy of the delegate committees, potentially paving the way for his departure if he fails to secure control at the congress from November 8-10.

Student rallies

Student organizations nationwide have announced walkouts on Monday to protest what they describe as the Ministry of Education’s inaction on critical issues.

The Coordinating Committee of Students of Athens, leading this mobilization, condemns the ministry’s perceived indifference to the shortcomings and problems students face daily. They argue that the education system treats them “as if they were criminals” and criticize a “climate of fear and discipline” that makes school increasingly unbearable.