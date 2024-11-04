POLITICS

New Left gearing up for inaugural congress

File photo. [InTime News]

The newly-formed New Left party is gearing up for its inaugural congress, set to take place Thursday at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro.

The party, a SYRIZA offshoot created after Stefanos Kasselakis assumed control of the main opposition party last September, over the weekend elected over 1,400 delegates through local organizations across Greece and abroad.

In a statement on Monday, New Left announced the convening of its first “open and democratic congress,” while making a pointed reference to the ongoing turmoil within the main opposition. 

“While degradation and discredit continue within SYRIZA… New Left is organizing a vibrant dialogue in assemblies and events, connecting with active movements and citizens, and moving forward with an open and democratic congress,” the statement read.

Senior party leaders are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday.

A public survey conducted by Metro Analysis in late October showed the party polling at 4 percent.

