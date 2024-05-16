Members of US Congress to be honored in AHEPA’s 46th Biennial Congressional Banquet

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) will honor a number of US Congress members at its 46th Biennial Congressional Banquet, held at the Mayflower Hotel, in Washington DC, on May 22.

AHEPA will present Maryland Congressman John Sarbanes with the “2024 AHEPA Socrates Award,” the organization’s highest honor.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marco Rubio, as well as Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Nicole Maliotakis will also be honored with the “2024 AHEPA Pericles Award,” which is given to members of Congress and public servants.

Many prominent Americans and members of Congress serving on the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Affairs are expected to attend the banquet, which will be hosted by FOX News Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel. Other presenters include George M. Marcus, Congressman Gus Bilirakis, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Senator Chris Van Hollen.

AHEPA is the largest and oldest Greek American organization with 50,000 members in 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.