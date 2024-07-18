AHI calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus on 50th invasion anniversary

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) released a statement on Thursday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, calling for an end to the Turkish occupation.

“A half century of occupation by a NATO member, of a country which has been a member of the European Union since 2004, is unacceptable and must not stand,” read AHI’s statement.

“For generations, the Republic of Cyprus and its people have endured an illegal occupation by Turkish troops, currently estimated at 40,000, along with massive violations of both human rights and fundamental freedoms,” it added.

Moreover, AHI called on the United States government to take initiatives for the island’s reunification and push Turkey to the negotiating table, while condemning its illegal actions.

“The United States government must send a strong message to President Erdogan by calling on Ankara to support reunification efforts in a constructive manner which would include the removal of troops, illegal settlers, and antiquated rights of guarantees,” it stated.

The US should also “condemn Erdogan’s support for illegally re-opening the beach in Varosha and disrupting efforts of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus.”

Furthermore, the statement contained a 1989 quote by then-Senator Joe Biden, emphasizing the need for the H.W. Bush administration to make the Cyprus issue a priority, recognizing that the rights of the Greek Cypriots have been violated and supporting the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus.

“The Biden administration should enact policies according to the ideals of this statement from then-Senator Joe Biden to ensure that the 50 years of illegal occupation of the Republic of Cyprus can eventually be brought to an end,” concluded AHI’s statement.