Greek-American diplomat Tom Korologos dies at the age of 91

Tom Korologos, former US ambassador to Belgium and a second-generation Greek American, died Friday at the age of 91.

Born on April 6, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Korologos was the son of Greek immigrants and a prominent political figure in Washington, earning the nickname “101st Senator” for his influence on Capitol Hill.

Korologos began his career in 1962 as press secretary to Republican Senator Wallace F. Bennett. He was instrumental in establishing the annual Greek Independence Day reception at the White House and persuading President Reagan to meet with Greek-American leaders.

He also served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs in the Nixon and Ford administrations and founded Timmons and Company in 1975. As US ambassador to Belgium from 2004 to 2007, he initiated a Muslim outreach program that was later adopted by the State Department.