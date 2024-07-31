DIASPORA

Greek-American diplomat Tom Korologos dies at the age of 91

Greek-American diplomat Tom Korologos dies at the age of 91
[AMNA]

Tom Korologos, former US ambassador to Belgium and a second-generation Greek American, died Friday at the age of 91.

Born on April 6, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Korologos was the son of Greek immigrants and a prominent political figure in Washington, earning the nickname “101st Senator” for his influence on Capitol Hill.

Korologos began his career in 1962 as press secretary to Republican Senator Wallace F. Bennett. He was instrumental in establishing the annual Greek Independence Day reception at the White House and persuading President Reagan to meet with Greek-American leaders.

He also served as Deputy Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs in the Nixon and Ford administrations and founded Timmons and Company in 1975. As US ambassador to Belgium from 2004 to 2007, he initiated a Muslim outreach program that was later adopted by the State Department.

US Diplomacy Obituary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US emphasizes importance of Prespa Agreement compliance for North Macedonia
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US emphasizes importance of Prespa Agreement compliance for North Macedonia

Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus

US embassy celebrates Independece Day with event honoring inclusion
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US embassy celebrates Independece Day with event honoring inclusion

Greek FM to meet with US senator on Tuesday
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek FM to meet with US senator on Tuesday

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson

US, Cyprus embark on strategic dialogue that officials say demonstrates closest-ever ties
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US, Cyprus embark on strategic dialogue that officials say demonstrates closest-ever ties