Elpidophoros of America offers benediction at the DNC

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America delivered a benediction at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) held in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday.

The invocation at the DNC continues the long-standing, traditional invitation for the Archbishop of America to give an invocation at both Republican and Democratic party conventions prior to the presidential election.

“Grant unto the nominee for President of these United States, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, to pursue the highest offices in the Land with love, with hope, and with faith in our Nation,” the Archbishop said and asked for “special blessings” upon President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and their family.

Elpidophoros also attended a reception in his honor, with guests such as Senator Chris Coons; Senator Chris Van Hollen; Congressman John Sarbanes; Congresswoman Dina Titus; Congressman Chris Pappas; California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis; Former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama Tina Tchen; and NY State Senator Mike Gianaris.

In addition, the event welcomed Ambassador of Greece to the US Ekaterini Nassika; Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the US Evangelos Savva; prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist Dennis Mehiel; president of Manatos & Manatos Mike Manatos; His Grace Bishop Timothy of Hexamilion; and Fr. Alex Karloutsos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne.