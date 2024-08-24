DIASPORA

Greek Archdiocese of America launches Relief Fund for Greek fire victims

A drone view shows a charred forest area next to Lake Marathon following a wildfire, in Marathon, near Athens, Greece, on August 14, 2024. [Stelios Misnas/Reuters]

The Greek Archdiocese of America has decided to establish a Relief Fund to support the people affected by the recent mega-fire in northeastern Greece.

“We once again call upon our faithful, our parishes, and our institutions, to help ease to suffering of our brothers and sisters in Greece. As we wait for a full assessment of the needs in Greece, our Archdiocese will fund the restoration of the Monastery of Panagia Axion Esti in Varnava Attica ensuring that this historic and beloved Monastery of the Archdiocese of Athens will continue to serve the community for many years,” Archbishop of America Elpidophoros said.

A delegation of the Archdiocese will travel to Greece and meet with the Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos, in order to be informed about the extent of the disaster in the area of his jurisdiction, to prioritize needs, identify sources of funding and organize a full support plan.

The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society also participates in this initiative, which has already approved a donation of 50,000 dollars.

