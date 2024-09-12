DIASPORA

PSEKA condemns Netflix for censoring ‘Famagusta’ under Turkish pressure

PSEKA condemns Netflix for censoring ‘Famagusta’ under Turkish pressure
[Screengrab]

The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) condemned Netflix’s decision to limit the international release of the series “Famagusta” due to pressure from Turkey.

Scheduled to premiere on September 20, the series covers the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

In an announcement released Thursday, PSEKA stated, “The recent announcement that Netflix will no longer broadcast ‘Famagusta’ outside of Cyprus and Greece due to direct pressure from Turkey is not only a disappointment but a betrayal of democratic principles.”

The group criticized Turkey for using similar tactics to suppress films on other sensitive issues, such as the Armenian Genocide, and stated that the decision reflects a failure to “stand up to the authoritarian regime.”

PSEKA urged Netflix to “reconsider their decision and not allow the authoritarian regime of Turkey to suppress our freedoms and apply censorship in our homes.”

Television Cyprus Turkey History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey lobbies Netflix to confine TV series ‘Famagusta’ to Greece
CULTURE

Turkey lobbies Netflix to confine TV series ‘Famagusta’ to Greece

Washington DC concert to mark Turkish invasion of Cyprus
CULTURE

Washington DC concert to mark Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Cyprus displays jewelry, early Christian icons and Bronze Age antiquities once looted from island
CULTURE

Cyprus displays jewelry, early Christian icons and Bronze Age antiquities once looted from island

Commemorating 50 years of Turkish occupation, hardship and struggle in Cyprus
CULTURE

Commemorating 50 years of Turkish occupation, hardship and struggle in Cyprus

Study firms up date of famous ancient shipwreck off Cyprus
CULTURE

Study firms up date of famous ancient shipwreck off Cyprus

Doc marks UNFICYP’s 60th anniversary
CULTURE

Doc marks UNFICYP’s 60th anniversary