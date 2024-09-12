PSEKA condemns Netflix for censoring ‘Famagusta’ under Turkish pressure

The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) condemned Netflix’s decision to limit the international release of the series “Famagusta” due to pressure from Turkey.

Scheduled to premiere on September 20, the series covers the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

In an announcement released Thursday, PSEKA stated, “The recent announcement that Netflix will no longer broadcast ‘Famagusta’ outside of Cyprus and Greece due to direct pressure from Turkey is not only a disappointment but a betrayal of democratic principles.”

The group criticized Turkey for using similar tactics to suppress films on other sensitive issues, such as the Armenian Genocide, and stated that the decision reflects a failure to “stand up to the authoritarian regime.”

PSEKA urged Netflix to “reconsider their decision and not allow the authoritarian regime of Turkey to suppress our freedoms and apply censorship in our homes.”