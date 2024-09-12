DIASPORA

AHI urges Netflix to reverse censorship of ‘Famagusta’

AHI urges Netflix to reverse censorship of ‘Famagusta’
[Screengrab]

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) criticized Netflix’s decision to restrict the international release of “Famagusta” to Greece and Cyprus due to Turkish government pressure.

Scheduled to premiere on September 20, the series covers the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

In a letter to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, AHI President Nick Larigakis expressed “tremendous disappointment” and urged Netflix to reverse the decision.

“Mr Sarandos, prevent the Turkish government from forcing its brand of authoritarianism into our homes,” Larigakis wrote.

He also drew a parallel between Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus and other international conflicts, asking, “Would Netflix succumb to authoritarians and dictators like Vladimir Putin and Saddam Hussein?”

Television Turkey Cyprus History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey lobbies Netflix to confine TV series ‘Famagusta’ to Greece
CULTURE

Turkey lobbies Netflix to confine TV series ‘Famagusta’ to Greece

Washington DC concert to mark Turkish invasion of Cyprus
CULTURE

Washington DC concert to mark Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Cyprus displays jewelry, early Christian icons and Bronze Age antiquities once looted from island
CULTURE

Cyprus displays jewelry, early Christian icons and Bronze Age antiquities once looted from island

Commemorating 50 years of Turkish occupation, hardship and struggle in Cyprus
CULTURE

Commemorating 50 years of Turkish occupation, hardship and struggle in Cyprus

Study firms up date of famous ancient shipwreck off Cyprus
CULTURE

Study firms up date of famous ancient shipwreck off Cyprus

Doc marks UNFICYP’s 60th anniversary
CULTURE

Doc marks UNFICYP’s 60th anniversary