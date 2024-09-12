AHI urges Netflix to reverse censorship of ‘Famagusta’

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) criticized Netflix’s decision to restrict the international release of “Famagusta” to Greece and Cyprus due to Turkish government pressure.

Scheduled to premiere on September 20, the series covers the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

In a letter to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, AHI President Nick Larigakis expressed “tremendous disappointment” and urged Netflix to reverse the decision.

“Mr Sarandos, prevent the Turkish government from forcing its brand of authoritarianism into our homes,” Larigakis wrote.

He also drew a parallel between Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus and other international conflicts, asking, “Would Netflix succumb to authoritarians and dictators like Vladimir Putin and Saddam Hussein?”