Greek teacher shortages not confined to Greece

The shortage of teachers is not only confined to Greece as there are also shortages in Greek-language facilities abroad, and Germany in particular. They are severe enough that 13 of the 28 Greek-language educational establishments in Stuttgart and Frankfurt are on the verge of closing.

Parents say that the Greek state is not interested in Greeks living abroad or their children’s education.

With the migration that followed the financial crisis in Greece in the previous decade, the number of Greeks in Germany increased significantly, reaching around 600,000 today.

In comments to Kathimerini, Konstantinos Kachrimanidis, president of the Confederation of Parents and Guardians Federations of Germany, said that in Baden-Wurttemberg, Essen and Bavaria there are approximately 2,500 children in Greek-language education and the rest in other regions of Germany. Essentially, given that there are about 60,000 Greek children of school age, very few attend any Greek educational facility.