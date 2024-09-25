Mitsotakis: Greece-US ties will continue to grow regardless of election outcome

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has asserted that the strengthening ties between Greece and the United States will remain unaffected by the result of the upcoming presidential election. Mitsotakis, who is in New York for the UN Security Council meeting, made his remarks during a diaspora event in Astoria, which is home to a vibrant Greek-American community.

“At the time when the world is faced with very complicated global challenges, Greece is a pillar of stability and prosperity in a very turbulent part of the world,” Mitsotakis said.

“I place particular emphasis on the strategic depth of the relationship that Greece has with the United States. We are working to make this relationship as strong as it can be,” he said, adding that regardless of who wins the November 5 election, bilateral ties will continue to strengthen “because it is in the mutual interest of our two countries.”

In his address, the Greek prime minister also encouraged more Greek Americans to invest in Greece, while expressing confidence that postal voting – first introduced for the European elections in June – will be expanded to legislative elections, thereby facilitating participation from abroad.