Washington event marks 50 years since Turkish invasion of Cyprus

An event was held at the hall of the Cathedral of St Sophia in Washington, DC, on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974.

The event, titled “Cyprus ’74 – Songs of Rage and Pain,” featured the works of composer Dimitris Papapostolou and was organized by the Prometheus Cultural Association and AHEPA Chapter 31 from the greater Washington area.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the US Evangelos Savva, and the Charge d’Affaires of the Greek Embassy in Washington, Nikolaos Sapountzis, both delivered opening remarks.

Ambassador Savva reflected on Turkey’s illegal actions on July 20, 1974, emphasizing that events like this one are “more necessary than ever.”

Magdalini Kantartzi, the sister of composer Dimitris Papapostolou, shared her memories of the night of the Turkish invasion, recalling how they listened in horror to the BBC broadcast of planes bombing Nicosia airport. “It was like a punch to the stomach,” she stated.

Papapostolou, who was in Washington during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, was deeply moved by the events and channeled his emotions into music. He released an LP titled “Cyprus 1974: Songs of Rage and Pain.”

The event also featured performances by Spiros Koliavasilis and his musical ensemble, along with Cypriot singer Maria Anastasi-Paschalidi.