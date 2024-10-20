Prominent members of the Greek-American community support Harris in US elections

Ahead of the November 5 United States presidential elections, prominent members of the Greek American community released a statement endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris along with vice presidential candidate Tim Walz.

“We are proud members of an American community with a strong and distinctive cultural heritage of democracy. We believe our collective voice matters to preserve and advance the ideals that strengthen our community and country. This is why we are endorsing Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” the statement said.

The statement published as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times is signed among others by Tom Hanks, actor, writer and producer, Michael Dukakis, former governor of Massachusetts, Eleni Kounalakis, lieutenant governor of California, Elaine Papoulias, academician, Endy Zemenides, activist and Alexi Giannoulias, Secretary of State of Illinois.

“In our great nation of immigrants, our families’ stories and Greek heritage embody the American Dream,” it added. “The values of filoxenia (hospitality), filotimo (honor), eleftheria (freedom) and demokratia (democracy), central to Greek American identity, are reflected in Vice President Harris’s life and career.”

The community emphasized that the election is “not just about policy but about preserving ideals that strengthen our community and country.”

“We stand with Vice President Harris in her push for strong border security and comprehensive immigration reform that is fair, just, and humane,” the statement reads.

“Her commitment to maintaining a robust NATO ensures global stability and the safety of America, Greece and the world. Her bold climate initiatives will protect our planet, preserving the cultural heritage, natural beauty, and economic stability of America and Greece. Above all, we know that Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are dedicated to defending democracy and its essential virtues – freedom, honesty, decency, compassion, compromise and collaboration – which undergird our national and economic strength and stability.”