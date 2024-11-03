Washington Oxi Day Foundation presents annual Courage Awards

One of Washington’s most distinguished events, the 14th Annual Oxi Courage Awards gala, honored some of the world’s most courageous champions of freedom on October 30 at the US Institute of Peace. Recently released Russian political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza joined fellow Oxi Courage Award honorees Nadia Murad and Maria Ressa, both of whom have received the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation celebrates and inspires global courage by presenting the Oxi Courage Award to individuals who embody the “David vs Goliath” bravery demonstrated by the Greek people during World War II. This year’s gala also coincided with the International Day of Political Prisoners, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to honor those who courageously resist oppression. This year, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who introduced keynote speaker Kara-Muza, attended alongside senior US policymakers, international opinion leaders, prominent Washingtonians, and leading figures from the Greek-American community.

Seven of the OXI Courage Award Laureates from 2012-2024.

The 2024 Courage Award recipients were Russian political prisoners Alexei Gorinov and Maria Ponomarenko. Recently released Russian political prisoner Ilya Yashin accepted the Courage Award on their behalf, and political activist Evgenia Kara-Murza provided their introduction. Shabana Basij-Rasikh, founder of SOLA, the School of Leadership Afghanistan, in a nation that stands alone in prohibiting girls over a certain age from accessing education.

The 2024 Oxi Courage Awards Gala featured an inspiring lineup of speakers who embody courage, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of human rights. This year’s speakers included Vladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist, author, and political activist, who was honored with the Oxi Courage Award in 2018 for his outspoken advocacy against authoritarianism in Russia. Kara-Murza, himself a survivor of multiple assassination attempts, continues to champion democracy and human rights in one of the world’s most challenging political climates. Nadia Murad, an Iraqi human rights advocate, brings her powerful voice and lived experience to the gala.

Awarded the Oxi Courage Award in 2016 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, Murad has become an international symbol of resilience, using her platform to speak out against human trafficking and advocate for survivors of sexual violence, particularly those from her Yazidi community. Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, journalist, and political activist, also addressed attendees via video as she was not permitted to leave her country to attend the event.

The 2019 Oxi Courage Award recipient and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Ressa has faced relentless legal and political pressure for her work exposing corruption and disinformation in the Philippines. Her courageous journalism exemplifies a fearless commitment to truth in the face of adversity.

Diane Foley, the mother of James Foley, an American journalist publicly and brutally executed by ISIS and 2014 Oxi Courage Award recipient, brought her unique perspective as the founder of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. Established in her son’s memory, the foundation advocates for the protection of journalists and advances their role in promoting freedom of expression worldwide.

Ana Corina Sosa, the daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, introduced Machado, a 2024 Courage Award recipient. Sosa’s presence highlights the sacrifices made by families of political activists as they confront regimes in the pursuit of democratic freedom.

These speakers represent a powerful cross-section of global advocacy. From those fighting authoritarian rule to those championing freedom of expression, they embody the spirit of the Oxi Courage Awards, honoring individuals who rise against oppression, often at great personal cost. Their stories, shared on this impactful evening, promise to inspire new generations in the ongoing battle for justice and liberty.

Earlier that day, three Greek-American veterans were honored, as they are every year, at the Oxi Service Awards at the National WWII Memorial on the National Mall. Four Star General Andrew Poppas, WWII Veteran Dennis Georges (posthumously) and Vietnam Veteran George Hiotis, who received the Calamos Service Award from John Calamos, were honored. The National WWII Museum President and CEO Stephen Watson gave the keynote speech.

Created by Andy Manatos and Mike Manatos in 2011 the Washington Oxi Day Foundation seeks to honor Greece’s historic courage as well as the courage of modern-day heroes of freedom and democracy who display the ‘Oxi Day Spirit’ for freedom and democracy.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Mike Manatos, Washington Oxi Day Foundation executive director said that “what started as a Foundation to revive the story of Oxi Day, has evolved into a global champion for courage, all rooted in the courage of the Greeks. From the creation of democracy 2,500 years ago, to Marathon, Thermopylae, Salamis, to 1821, to October 28 – this unsurpassed courage lives on today in our Oxi Courage Award laureates. And, someday soon, will live on in the next Nobel Peace Prize – but for courage: The Oxi Courage Prize.”