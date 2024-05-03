FOREIGN POLICY

Turkey seeks to ‘force’ Israel into ceasefire, Erdogan says

Turkey seeks to ‘force’ Israel into ceasefire, Erdogan says
[Khalil Hamra/AP]

Turkey’s suspension of trade with Israel seeks to “force” Tel Aviv to declare a ceasefire in its war in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Our sole purpose is to force the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government, which has sprung out of control due to the West’s unconditional support, into a ceasefire,” he told members of a national business group in Istanbul.

Turkey on Friday said it will not resume trade with Israel, worth around $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire is secured in the war in Gaza with unhindered humanitarian aid flowing to Palestinians there.

Erdogan said he expected Western governments would “attack” Turkey over its decision.

“We are well aware of how the West will attack us due to our trade restrictions against Israel,” he said, adding that Turkey would “set an example” for other countries in the region. [AMNA/Anadolu]

Israel Palestine Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar

Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Turkey, discusses efforts for regional peace
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Turkey, discusses efforts for regional peace

Gaza aid from Cyprus resumes after pause following aid worker killings, source says
FOREIGN POLICY

Gaza aid from Cyprus resumes after pause following aid worker killings, source says

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway
FOREIGN POLICY

Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz after threats to close waterway

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor
FOREIGN POLICY

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor

EU to start work on expanding Iran sanctions, Borrell says
FOREIGN POLICY

EU to start work on expanding Iran sanctions, Borrell says