Shadow cast over PM’s Ankara visit

In what is seen as a reflection of its inherently revisionist approach to Greek-Turkish relations, Ankara sent mixed signals just days before the planned meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital.

Although Erdogan made overtures to Athens, stating that there are no unsolvable difficulties, he had earlier declared the conversion of the Chora monastery into a mosque on a model comparable to Hagia Sophia (i.e., with a limited number of visitors).

However, the Greeks recalled the universal character of the Chora monastery, noting that the decision of the Turkish authorities “alters and insults its character as a UNESCO World Heritage Site” which belongs to humanity.

“We are trying to increase our friends. We have no problem that we cannot solve with the countries of our region,” Erdogan told a meeting of his cabinet, making reference to the visits of the emir of Kuwait and Mitsotakis to Turkey.

“We believe that there is no door that dialogue and negotiations cannot open. As long as there is an approach with good intentions and an opportunity for diplomacy. The continuation will certainly come with a little effort and a little sacrifice,” he added.

“Like the two-headed eagle of the Seljuks, we will seek a way to develop our relations with both the East and the West on the basis of our common interests,” he noted, referring to the medieval dynasty.

Meanwhile, preparations for Mitsotakis’ visit to Ankara are almost complete and the meeting between the two leaders, which will start at noon next Monday, is expected to take place in a positive atmosphere.

The Turkish side believes that a climate of trust and cooperation has been fostered between the two countries and now want new agreements to be signed, such as on civil protection and business initiatives.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan are expected to have further talks in the summer at the NATO meeting and in September at the United Nations.

Regarding the monastery of Chora, Turkish analysts predict that more actions and statement are expected in the coming period aimed at rallying Islamists.

This is especially due to the significant rise of the Islamist New Welfare Party, which came in third place with 6% in the municipal elections last March, unsettling Turkish government officials.