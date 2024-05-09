FOREIGN POLICY

Princess Kako of Japan coming to Greece on official visit

[AP]

Japan’s Princess Kako is set to arrive on the Ionian island of Corfu at the end of the month for an official visit marking 125 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Greece. 

A niece of Emperor Naruhito, Princess Kako will visit Corfu’s Museum of Asian Art at the Palace of St Michael & George, which hosts an impressive collection of some 15,000 Sino-Japanese artifacts, as well as the Corfu Orphanage. 

The princess’ visit will run from May 29 to June 1 and she will be accompanied by a large delegation of Japanese officials and businesspeople. 

The visit is also part of the bilateral diplomatic initiative 2024 Greece-Japan Year of Culture and Tourism.

