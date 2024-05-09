FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan criticizes EU policies amid Gaza conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that policies enacted by “certain countries and institutions since the start of the Gaza conflict have shaken faith in the European Union.”

In his address marking Europe Day, Erdogan underscored that these policies during the Gaza conflict have eroded trust in European values.

He highlighted that in the current geopolitical climate, “it is extremely important that the European Union pursues a policy of inclusiveness, cooperation and fairness both within the wider European geography and in the Mediterranean basin.”

Erdogan urged collaboration across all sectors and in accession negotiations. He concluded with a warning against exclusionary policies toward Turkey, affirming Turkey’s commitment to leveraging its opportunities and strategic capabilities.

