FOREIGN POLICY

Mitsotakis says ‘it’s better to talk than to constantly have our finger on the trigger’

Mitsotakis says ‘it’s better to talk than to constantly have our finger on the trigger’

Greece’s relations with Turkey appear to have entered a period of relative calm, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday, ahead of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, adding that “it’s better to talk than to constantly have our finger on the trigger.”

Speaking on Alpha TV and addressing the conversion of the historic Chora church in Istanbul into a mosque, Mitsotakis criticized the move as provocative and pledged to request its reversal from the Turkish president.

“We can collaborate with Turkey despite the challenges,” he said, pointing to the management of migration flows since 2019.

“Instead of dealing with undocumented migrants, we now welcome legal tourists from Turkey through the visa program,” he said of the deal which allows travelers from Turkey to visit 10 Greek islands with a fast-track temporary visa.

“While not all issues will be resolved overnight, it’s better to talk than to constantly have our finger on the trigger,” he said.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek PM seeks to build on better ties in Ankara
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek PM seeks to build on better ties in Ankara

PM: Channels with Turkey must stay open
FOREIGN POLICY

PM: Channels with Turkey must stay open

Archons strongly condemn Turkey’s decision to convert Chora Church
FOREIGN POLICY

Archons strongly condemn Turkey’s decision to convert Chora Church

Archdiocese of America: The US government should be concerned about the conversion of the Monastery of Chora
DIASPORA

Archdiocese of America: The US government should be concerned about the conversion of the Monastery of Chora

Shadow cast over PM’s Ankara visit
FOREIGN POLICY

Shadow cast over PM’s Ankara visit

PM says mosque conversion ‘completely unnecessary’
FOREIGN POLICY

PM says mosque conversion ‘completely unnecessary’