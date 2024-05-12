FOREIGN POLICY

Greek-Turkish communication channels must stay open, says Mitsotakis

Greek-Turkish communication channels must stay open, says Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of maintaining communication between Greece and Turkey, even during periods of tension. In an interview with the director of Turkish newspaper Milliyet, Ozay Sendir, Mitsotakis stressed the need for regional stability, advocating cooperation over confrontation.

Regarding recent tensions, Mitsotakis expressed disappointment over Turkish objections to Greece’s plan for maritime parks in the Aegean and Ionian Seas, calling the initiative purely environmental.

He also criticized Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine Monastery of Chora into a mosque, along with previous actions regarding Hagia Sophia, citing Greece’s historical respect for Ottoman-era monuments.

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Demarche lodged to UNESCO over Chora monastery
FOREIGN POLICY

Demarche lodged to UNESCO over Chora monastery

Better to talk than have finger on trigger, Mitsotakis says
FOREIGN POLICY

Better to talk than have finger on trigger, Mitsotakis says

Court jails former official at Turkish consulate for spying
FOREIGN POLICY

Court jails former official at Turkish consulate for spying

Greek PM seeks to build on better ties in Ankara
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek PM seeks to build on better ties in Ankara

Erdogan criticizes EU policies amid Gaza conflict
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan criticizes EU policies amid Gaza conflict

Turkish defense firm refers to ‘Blue Homeland’ in connection with drone missile test
FOREIGN POLICY

Turkish defense firm refers to ‘Blue Homeland’ in connection with drone missile test