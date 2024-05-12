Greek-Turkish communication channels must stay open, says Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of maintaining communication between Greece and Turkey, even during periods of tension. In an interview with the director of Turkish newspaper Milliyet, Ozay Sendir, Mitsotakis stressed the need for regional stability, advocating cooperation over confrontation.

Regarding recent tensions, Mitsotakis expressed disappointment over Turkish objections to Greece’s plan for maritime parks in the Aegean and Ionian Seas, calling the initiative purely environmental.

He also criticized Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine Monastery of Chora into a mosque, along with previous actions regarding Hagia Sophia, citing Greece’s historical respect for Ottoman-era monuments.