Albanian PM addresses supporters in Athens

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to address a gathering of Albanian migrants, party members and supporters in Athens in the indoor arena of Galatsi under stringent security measures.

Attendees began arriving early Sunday morning. Rama posted on Facebook showcasing the event in Athens.

This event, sparking new tensions in Greek-Albanian relations, follows Rama’s comments Saturday: “Greece is a democratic country. It couldn’t prevent a leader from making a private visit and speaking to his compatriots. The issue has gained more attention than it should, perhaps, but it’s not the right time shortly before the European elections.”