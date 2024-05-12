FOREIGN POLICY

Albanian PM addresses supporters in Athens

Albanian PM addresses supporters in Athens
[InTime News]

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to address a gathering of Albanian migrants, party members and supporters in Athens in the indoor arena of Galatsi under stringent security measures.

Attendees began arriving early Sunday morning. Rama posted on Facebook showcasing the event in Athens.

This event, sparking new tensions in Greek-Albanian relations, follows Rama’s comments Saturday: “Greece is a democratic country. It couldn’t prevent a leader from making a private visit and speaking to his compatriots. The issue has gained more attention than it should, perhaps, but it’s not the right time shortly before the European elections.”

Albania

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU: Bilateral disputes should not delay accession process
FOREIGN POLICY

EU: Bilateral disputes should not delay accession process

North Macedonia citizens no longer see Greece as threat, survey finds
FOREIGN POLICY

North Macedonia citizens no longer see Greece as threat, survey finds

Greek MEP decries ‘baseless’ incarceration of Himare mayor-elect
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek MEP decries ‘baseless’ incarceration of Himare mayor-elect

Rama visit hangs in the balance
FOREIGN POLICY

Rama visit hangs in the balance

Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections
FOREIGN POLICY

Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections

Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections
FOREIGN POLICY

Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections