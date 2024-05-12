North Macedonia President refers to country as ‘Macedonia’ during inauguration

Gordana Siljanovska was inaugurated as North Macedonia’s president in a parliamentary session, where she referred to the country as “Macedonia,” diverging from the official “North Macedonia” designation.

Greek Ambassador Sofia Philippidou left the session in protest, in line with Greece’s Foreign Ministry directive.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had previously cautioned Skopje post-elections to uphold the Prespa Agreement.

Absent from the ceremony were leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and Albania, contrasting with prior attendance by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. These countries claimed they hadn’t received timely invitations.