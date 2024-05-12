Greece reacts to North Macedonian president’s swearing-in speech

The Greek Foreign Ministry has responded to the use of the word “Macedonia” newly sworn-in North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

In a statement, it points out that the new president’s deliberate avoidance of the country’s constitutional name is a “gross violation” of the 2018 Prespa agreement and warns of consequences in bilateral relations and for North Macedonia’s prospects of joining the European Union.

The full statement follows:

During her swearing-in in Parliament, today, and despite the fact that in the official text of the oath the country is referred to as “Northern Macedonia”, the new President of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Mrs Siljanovska-Davkova, chose to call her country. “Macedonia”.

This act grossly violates the Prespa Agreement and the constitution of the neighboring country, which has been amended to (comply with) its international obligations. The Greek government, despite the objections it had expressed (to the) agreement, respected it as a ratified international treaty superior to any other legal provision.

Greece, in this context, categorically states that further progress in its bilateral relations with Northern Macedonia as well as the latter’s European course depends on the full implementation of the Prespa Agreement and, in particular, the use of the country’s constitutional name.