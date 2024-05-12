Von der Leyen rebukes use of “Macedonia” by country’s new President

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implicitely rebuked newly sworn-in North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova’s reference to her country as “Macedonia” instead of its constitutional name “North Macedonia.”

“For North Macedonia to continue its successful path on EU accession it is paramount that the country continues on the path of reforms and full respect for its binding agreements, including the Prespa Agreement,” von der Leyen wrote in a tweet.

A few hours earlier, von der Leyen had tweeted: “Congratulations, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, on becoming the first female President of North Macedonia. Your leadership comes at a crucial time, as your country advances its reforms and continues on its path towards the EU. I’m looking forward to working with you.”

VMRO-DPMNE, the party leading the center-right coalition that prevailed earlier this week in North Macedonia’s presidential and parliamentary election is affiliated with the European People’s Party (EPP), to which von der Leyen also belongs, and has friendly relations with the German Christian Democrats.

The center-right had opposed the Prespa Agreement, as had Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, also an EPP member, which was in opposition in 2018 when the SYRIZA-led government signed the deal that ended decades of bilateral dispute.