Greek PM slams Siljanovska-Davkova’s ‘Macedonia’ reference

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has rebuked newly sworn-in North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova’s reference to her country as “Macedonia” instead of its constitutional name “North Macedonia,” warning that further violations of the name agreement signed between the two countries could jeopardize Skopje’s ambitions for EU membership.

“The provocative decision of the new president of North Macedonia to violate the official text of her oath and refer to her country by a different name constitutes an illegal and unacceptable initiative. It breaches the Prespes Agreement and the constitution of her state. It also undermines its future prospects,” Mitsotakis said in a post on social media written in Greek on Monday.

“It’s well-known that as the opposition, New Democracy voted against the 2019 agreement. In fact, it warned at that time about the problems that its shortcomings would create. However, as a government, we respected the Greek signature on an international treaty that binds the country. Unfortunately, the recent development confirms our consistently cautious position,” he said.

“Greece rejects maneuvers like those with which Mrs Siljanovska has inaugurated her tenure. [Greece] urges her to return to her lawful duties and behaviors befitting her role. We emphatically declare that we will not accept similar mistakes. And we reiterate that any progress in bilateral relations, as well as any step of Skopje towards Europe, depends on the sincere adherence to the agreements, the proper use of the constitutional name of the neighboring country, and, of course, on the avoidance of provocations,” he said.

Siljanovska-Davkova’s reference on Sunday was promptly condemned by the Greek Foreign Ministry. It also drew a reaction from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.