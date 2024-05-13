M. Pierini: Expectations for ‘success’ in Greek-Turkish relations ‘high’ 

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have a “unique and historical opportunity to consolidate the steps taken so far” in relations between their two countries, according to Marc Pierini, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and former European Union ambassador to Turkey.

In this interview with Kathimerini shortly before the two leaders were due to meet in Ankara, Pierini speaks of an “ongoing reconciliation process,” which he describes as “a rare piece of good news” in very troubling times.

NATO’s response to Russian aggression, adds the veteran diplomat, “creates the expectation that previous tensions between Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, should be put to rest.”

In this sense, he argues that any tension between the United States and Turkey should not affect Greek-Turkish relations, particularly since, he believes, the postponement of Erdogan’s planned meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington worked to both sides’ advantage.

The meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meeting comes after the cancellation of Erdogan’s visit to the White House. Why was this visit canceled and what does it mean for US-Turkey relations?

Whatever the sequence of the cancellation or postponement of President Erdogan’s visit to the White House was, it turned out to be the most convenient off-ramp for both sides. As I already said publicly, the meeting was going to be a confrontation of irreconcilable priorities. The respective positions on Israel and Hamas, or on the respective relations with Russia, for example, were simply too far apart to provide the basis of a valuable meeting for both sides. That being said, the US-Turkey relationship is there to stay and dialogue will continue because both sides need it to continue, especially on security matters.

So how does the tension in Ankara’s relations with Washington affect Greek-Turkish relations? Does it favor or hinder Greek-Turkish consultations?

Tensions between the United States and Turkey should not affect Greek-Turkish relations. The current geopolitical changes in the region are essentially the result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in particular the need for NATO allies to reinforce their Eastern European front. The reinforcement of the pre-existing Greece-US military agreement and the introduction of a Greece-France military agreement are to be seen in the context of the response of the Transatlantic Alliance to Russia’s aggression. Similarly, this situation creates the expectation that previous tensions between Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, should be put to rest.

Against the positive climate of previous months, incidents such as Turkey’s reaction to the planning of marine parks around Greek islands and the operation of the Chora Monastery as a mosque intervened. How solid are the foundations of the calm that we have experienced in Greek-Turkish relations in this recent period? Practically, what can we expect as a result of this Erdogan-Mitsotakis meeting?

The ongoing reconciliation process between Greece and Turkey is a rare piece of good news in what is perhaps the most troubled period of history since World War II. Expectations for its success are high in the European Union, the European continent, NATO, the United States, and among the peoples in the region as well. The politicians involved now have a unique and historical opportunity to consolidate the steps taken so far.

How does the result of the recent local elections affect Erdogan’s foreign policy?

The May 31 local elections in Turkey do not affect the powers of Turkey’s president nor the role of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Yet, it has a national and international signification: It is the aspiration for rule of law and democracy among a majority of citizens of Turkey, their desire to make their own societal choices, their need for a rational economic policy, and their longing for peaceful neighborly relations. As a foreign policy analyst, I consider that Turkey will benefit immensely from a return to individual freedoms, from appeased relations with its main partners in the world, and from a return to shared prosperity at home.