A spokesperson for the US State Department reiterated the nation’s dedication to the Prespes Agreement and North Macedonia’s accession into European-American institutions amidst the backdrop of the recent North Macedonian elections.

The statement came in response to a question regarding the alleged breach of the 2018 Prespes Agreement by newly elected North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova posed by a Greek journalist based in Washington. Silijanovska referred to the country as ‘Macedonia’ during her inauguration, rather than its constitutional name, ‘North Macedonia.’

The spokesperson emphasized that as a new North Macedonia government is formed and a prime minister is selected, the US will persist in advocating for the importance of upholding international agreements and the benefits associated with full EU accession.