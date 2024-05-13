FOREIGN POLICY

US State Department reiterates dedication to Prespes Agreement

US State Department reiterates dedication to Prespes Agreement
[AP]

A spokesperson for the US State Department reiterated the nation’s dedication to the Prespes Agreement and North Macedonia’s accession into European-American institutions amidst the backdrop of the recent North Macedonian elections.

The statement came in response to a question regarding the alleged breach of the 2018 Prespes Agreement by newly elected North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova posed by a Greek journalist based in Washington. Silijanovska referred to the country as ‘Macedonia’ during her inauguration, rather than its constitutional name, ‘North Macedonia.’

The spokesperson emphasized that as a new North Macedonia government is formed and a prime minister is selected, the US will persist in advocating for the importance of upholding international agreements and the benefits associated with full EU accession.

North Macedonia US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former Greek and North Macedonia leaders discuss the Prespa Agreement
FOREIGN POLICY

Former Greek and North Macedonia leaders discuss the Prespa Agreement

North Macedonia President claims right to use ‘Macedonia’ despite international backlash
FOREIGN POLICY

North Macedonia President claims right to use ‘Macedonia’ despite international backlash

North Macedonia bound by Prespa Agreement, Berlin says
FOREIGN POLICY

North Macedonia bound by Prespa Agreement, Berlin says

Greek PM slams Siljanovska-Davkova’s ‘Macedonia’ reference
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek PM slams Siljanovska-Davkova’s ‘Macedonia’ reference

Von der Leyen rebukes use of ‘Macedonia’ by country’s new President
FOREIGN POLICY

Von der Leyen rebukes use of ‘Macedonia’ by country’s new President

Greece reacts to North Macedonian president’s swearing-in speech
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece reacts to North Macedonian president’s swearing-in speech