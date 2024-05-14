Swedish minister in Athens for meeting on ‘safer’ Europe

Sweden will always remember Greece’s support for its NATO membership bid, the Scandinavian country’s minister for European affairs, Jessika Roswall, said in Parliament in Athens on Tuesday.

“In these troubled times, the need for unity and cooperation is even greater. We will never forget your support,” she said, addressing Parliament’s European Affairs Committee, which was convened to discuss “A safer, greener, freer Europe: Securing the Union against the challenges of the times.”

Referring to her country’s priorities in the broader EU framework, Roswall said that military, economic and political support for Ukraine is Number One.

“This is of vital importance for the restoration of peace and freedom in our continent. Greece’s commitment to ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty was demonstrated by your prime minister’s visit to Odessa in March, and it was also fraught with danger,” she said, referring to a Russian missile attack near the Greek prime minister’s motorcade while he was visiting the Black Sea port city.

“Greece, as the cradle of democracy, understands that nations want to be governed by their citizens and not by distant colonial powers,” Roswall went on to note.

On EU enlargement, Roswall spoke of its “geostrategic importance” for the bloc’s prosperity, stability and security, stressing the importance of Greece’s regional role on this matter. [AMNA]