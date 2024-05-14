FOREIGN POLICY

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

People and rescuers work to recover the dead body of a Palestinian trapped under the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Tuesday. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that his country has decided to submit its declaration of official intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Earlier this month Fidan announced the decision to join the case launched by South Africa as Ankara stepped up measures against Israel over its assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 35,000 people and launched after militant group Hamas’ October 7 rampage.

“We condemned civilians being killed on October 7,” he told a press conference with his Austrian counterpart.

“But Israel systematically killing thousands of innocent Palestinians and rendering a whole residential area uninhabitable is a crime against humanity, attempted genocide, and the manifestation of genocide,” he added.

A foreign ministry official said Turkey had not yet submitted the formal application to the ICJ. [Reuters]

