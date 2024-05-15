FOREIGN POLICY

British aid shipment leaves Cyprus bound for Gaza pier

A Palestinian boy sits atop a vehicle loaded with belongings as he returns to his house at Zeitoun neighborhood after Israeli forces withdrew from the area following a raid, in Gaza City, Wednesday. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]

A British shipment of nearly 100 tons of aid has left Cyprus bound for a new temporary pier in Gaza, the British Foreign Office has said in a statement.

International organizations have said that Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis threatening a population of more than 2 million people.

The shipment comprised of 8,400 shelter coverage kits: temporary shelters made up of plastic sheeting.

Britain said the pier would allow the delivery of an estimated 90 truckloads of international aid into Gaza each day, potentially rising to 150 truckloads a day once fully operational.

“We are leading international efforts with the US and Cyprus to establish a maritime aid corridor. Today’s first shipment of British aid from Cyprus to the temporary pier off Gaza is an important moment in increasing this flow,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “This pier will play a vital role in getting aid to those who need it in Gaza, but it must be accompanied by an increase in aid delivered through land routes. Israel’s commitments to increase access are welcome but we need to see more aid making it over the borders.”

A US-flagged vessel left Cyprus last week to deliver aid to the pier. [Reuters]

