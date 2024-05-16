FOREIGN POLICY

Dendias rejects report on ‘secret’ arms transfers to Ukraine

[InTime News]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias dismissed a media report on Thursday claiming that Greece is secretly sending 250 containers of armaments to Ukraine.

Greece has supplied Ukraine with guns and ammunition over the past two years but has clarified that if cannot send armaments crucial or its defense. Regarding artillery, Greece has already provided either directly or through sale to the Czech Republic both 155 and 203 mm caliber guns and a large number of projectiles. 

“There is no arms transfer to Ukraine,” he told New Left lawmaker Sia Anagnostopoulou during a debate in Parliament on a bill for the establishment of a Center for Defense Innovation.

“We have not hidden to whom and what we are selling in the framework of the country’s international agreements. We sell obsolete material to the Czech Republic and the US while saving resources, given that the destruction of this material alone would exceed 100 million euros,” he told Parliament.

Efimeritha ton Syntakton said in a report that Greek arms and ammunition are secretly being transported by rail through Romania in containers, with the first two leaving two days ago from the station at Kato Gefyra, just outside Thessaloniki. 

Ukraine Defense

