Skopje ups ante, widening rift with Athens

The rift between Athens and Skopje is deepening, with North Macedonian Prime Minister-elect Hristijan Mickoski stating he will refrain from verbally using the country’s constitutional name – i.e without the affixed geographical designation of North – in violation of the Prespa Agreement.

He even called on Athens to appeal to the International Court of Justice if it believes the Prespa Agreement is not being respected.

Mickoski, the president of nationalist VMRO-DPMNE, stressed that his party as a government will use the constitutional name in communication within and between institutions, but in statements or speeches will keep its “individual right” to use the terms “Macedonia and Macedonian.”

Moreover, referring to the Greek government, he said “neither we nor they like this agreement” and expressed his expectation to meet Mitsotakis.

Ruling New Democracy had expressed its opposition to the 2019 agreement when it was an opposition party. However, it has repeatedly stated it would uphold the agreement.

For his part, Mitsotakis noted in an interview with Skai TV on Thursday that the three memoranda of understanding linked to the agreement will not be ratified by the Parliament, while noting that the attitude of the new leadership in Skopje will have an impact on the European perspective of North Macedonia.

“We will not ratify the Prespa memoranda as long as we are not convinced that the other side complies [with the agreement],” he said, responding, among other things, to opposition SYRIZA’s urging it to do so.

“We were absolutely right not to bring the memoranda [to Parliament for ratification]. We were reading that another government is coming [in Skopje],” Mitsotakis said. Recalling ND’s disagreements over the Prespa Agreement, he said that it enshrined “the aggressive designation ‘Macedonian.’”

“Any deviation from the implementation of the agreement will have serious consequences for our relationship and for the country’s European course,” he stressed.

Mickoski’s stance was expected by Athens, as it is obvious that the VMRO-DPMNE president is in full understanding and full agreement with North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. It is estimated that the inflammatory statements emanating from Skopje will continue, given that 2025 is also a year of municipal elections in the neighboring country.