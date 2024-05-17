Mitsotakis warns North Macedonia: Violating Prespa Agreement blocks EU path

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has once again cautioned North Macedonia that violating the Prespa Agreement, which resolved the longstanding name dispute between the two neighbors, will jeopardize the Balkan country’s ambitions for EU membership.

Speaking from the town of Veria in northern Greece during his campaign ahead of the European Parliament elections in June, Mitsotakis stated that the three memoranda of understanding linked to the 2018 agreement would not be ratified by Parliament as long as the new leadership in Skopje continues to breach the deal.

“If some believe they can disregard the agreement, they should understand that their path to Europe will remain closed, and the memoranda will not be ratified unless there is compliance with what the agreement stipulates,” he said.

Diplomatic tension between Athens and Skopje has escalated as the newly-elected president and prime minister in North Macedonia have refrained from verbally using the country’s constitutional name, which includes the affixed geographical designation of “North,” in violation of the accord.