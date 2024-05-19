FOREIGN POLICY

Equipping Special Forces with drones a top priority

Equipping Special Forces with drones a top priority
[InTime News]

Pretty soon, all Special Forces operators will have so-called “loitering munitions” in their backpacks. Ministry of Defense officials are at an advanced stage of talks with their US counterparts to procure Switchblade systems.

Also known colloquially, if not entirely accurately, as “suicide,” “kamikaze” or “exploding” drones, these systems are designed to “loiter” around a hidden target and home in once it is exposed.

The older Switchblade 300 systems were introduced in 2011 and were widely publicized in the Ukraine war. The newer 600s, introduced in 2020, can pierce heavy armor.

Defense Ministry officials envisage all enlisted personnel trained in the use of loitering munitions in the near future.

A crucial aspect of spreading the use of such systems would be domestic production. But investment in such production is, at present, beyond the capabilities of local defense industries.

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias rejects report on ‘secret’ arms transfers to Ukraine
FOREIGN POLICY

Dendias rejects report on ‘secret’ arms transfers to Ukraine

Erdogan: Issues of sovereignty do not harm dialogue
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan: Issues of sovereignty do not harm dialogue

Turkish defense firm refers to ‘Blue Homeland’ in connection with drone missile test
FOREIGN POLICY

Turkish defense firm refers to ‘Blue Homeland’ in connection with drone missile test

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete
FOREIGN POLICY

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete

Frigate bound for Red Sea will have better anti-drone system
FOREIGN POLICY

Frigate bound for Red Sea will have better anti-drone system

Haggling over Greek aid to Ukraine
FOREIGN POLICY

Haggling over Greek aid to Ukraine