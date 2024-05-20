Mickoski doing his sponsors’ bidding

Incendiary statements by Hristijan Mickoski, the winner of North Macedonia’s May 8 parliamentary election, have dispelled the illusion that his VMRO-DPMNE party, the core of the triumphant center-right coalition, is a modern European center-right party and not the nationalist populist formation led by his predecessor, Nikola Gruevski.

The prime minister-in-waiting has made declarations, such as “I will call my country what I want” and “if the Greeks don’t like it, they should go to The Hague,” that is to the International Court of Justice. He has seemingly reveled in defying warnings by Athens, but also other western countries to comply with the country’s commitments under the 2018 Prespa Agreement.

The agreement, which ended decades of disputes between the two countries over the name “Macedonia” and under which the “Republic of Macedonia” became “North Macedonia,” was signed by other governments than those in power now. The conservative opposition in both countries denounced the agreement, but whereas Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has chosen to abide by it, Mickoski has not made it clear whether he will do so.

So far, and despite the strict warnings, most western countries appear willing to give Mickoski some time to vent to satisfy the “patriotism” of his party base before flip-flopping, as stealthily as possible, on the issue.

But Mickoski’s escalation of his rhetoric has surprised his fellow NATO allies, who view with alarm the likelihood of new tensions in the Balkans.

How is Mickoski emboldened to defy the West to which he supposedly wants to belong? Western diplomats say there are those who wish North Macedonia never joins the EU and that it is alienated by NATO, not so subtly designating Russia and Serbia.

It is no secret that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an increasingly autocratic pro-Russian, is assisting VMRO-DPMNE financially. And, of course, he has provided asylum to the disgraced Gruevski, who faces corruption charges at home. Bulgarian analysts believe that Russia, Hungary and Serbia would like nothing better than to welcome North Macedonia as the fourth member of their axis.

Western diplomats say that, even if Mickoski wished to distance himself from Gruevski, there are several MPs within his party whose loyalty is primarily to the former leader, not him.